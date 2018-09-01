Asaram witness murder case: Another accused chargesheeted by UP police

By PTI

MUZZAFARNAGAR: Police have filed a charge sheet against one more accused in connection with the killing of Akhil Gupta, the prime witness in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, police said.

The accused, who is still at large and goes by the aliases Rahul, Suraj and Ankit, was chargesheeted Friday, they said.

Earlier, police initiated attachment proceedings under Section 83 of the CrPC against the accused, a resident of Sitapur, after he went absconding.

Two other accused -- Kartik Haldar, who is the prime accused in the Akhil Gupta murder case, and Niraj -- are in jail and were chargesheeted earlier.

Gupta was shot dead here on January 11, 2015.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Naresh Gupta alleged that he had provided evidence to police against Asaram for conspiring to murder Akhil, but they "did not take action".