Home Nation

BJP collects data on temples, Hindu priests in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

The purpose of this entire exercise is not clear in the state, where the BJP is seeking a record fourth term in office.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP has collected data on temples, Hindu priests and mutts across Madhya Pradesh ahead of the year-end assembly polls.

However, the purpose of this entire exercise is not clear in the state, where the BJP is seeking a record fourth term in office.

"Yes, we have collected data on temples, mutts along with their priests and sadhus (ascetics)," state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said Friday.

The BJP has also collected details of activists, social organisations and influential people of the state from the party's booth-level teams, he said.

However, Agrawal did not disclose what the party is going to do with the collected information.

"We will contact them. We will neither disclose when we will contact them nor our strategy in this regard," he added.

The BJP took up the data collection drive after an opinion poll in mid-August said the saffron outfit may fare badly in the upcoming polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu priests Temple Data Madhya Pradesh BJP Madhya Pradesh Temples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case