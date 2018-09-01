Clash between two partners of Tripura government leave seven injured

By UNI

AGARTALA: West Tripura district administration deployed additional security forces in Lefunga block area, the north-eastern fringe of Agartala to cease the tension which has escalated following group clash between two allies of the state government leaving at least seven supporters of BJP and IPFT injured last evening.

Superintendent of Police (West Tripura) Ajit Pratap Singh today said that an FIR has been lodged by BJP workers in Sidhai police station against three persons but police is investigating the case and the accused persons are on run to evade arrest.

According to report, allegedly a group of IPFT workers attacked the BJP local leader when they were returning from an obituary meeting of a local BJP leader Shambu Debbarma at Kumaribill area under Lefunga block of Mohanpur.

The attackers ran away when BJP workers have resorted to counter attack.

Four BJP workers were injured in the attack and of them Rabiya Debbarma and Ranjit Debbarma were admitted to Mohanpur hospital and rest were released after first aid.

The BJP workers lodged FIR against three specific names, in which police is investigating.

On the other, IPFT leaders alleged that BJP and INPT supporters attacked on their workers in the village on their way to local market that resulted in three persons were injured but police is not taking their complaints incognizance.

Lefunga has been boiling over the selection of Chairman of Lefunga Block Advisory Committee for the past three month.

IPFT leadership wants BAC chairman's post must be given to them but its big brother- BJP is opposing the demand.

Two days ago, IPFT observed a 12 -hour bandh to press for the demand.

There was series of discussion at Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Law Minister and Revenue Minister N C Debbarma who is also the president of IPFT to select IPFT nominee as BAC Chairman in the blocks where the party has dominance but the government has not agreed to it.

IPFT leaders claimed that they have potential leaders who worked hard for forming BJP-IPFT government in the state but now the participation of those people has become negligible, rather the persons who had dominated in left regime are continuing till the date and the state government is also giving priority to the CPM supporters and new comers in their party.