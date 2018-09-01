Home Nation

Defence Ministry begins process for Army's much-needed Assault Rifles

The Army is looking to replace around 8 lakh Insas Rifles which are produced by the Ordinance Factory Board.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for represenattional purpose. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence has come out with the Request for Information (RFI) Assault Rifles which is being placed to add push to the indigenization process. The whole process will be under the 'Buy and Make (Indian)' with 'Buy' component being kept nil.

The Army is looking to replace around 8 lakh Insas Rifles which are produced by the Ordinance Factory Board. The RFI being issued is for 6, 50,000 rifles which will become the frontline personal weapon system of the important infantry soldier of the Indian Army.

Infantry takes on the enemy from the front. The Indian Army has around 400 units of infantry serving in the most difficult parts which also included the significant part of the unit strengths of the Rashtriya Rifles units entrusted with the counter-terrorism operations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to fulfil the needs of Assault Rifles, 72, 400 units of such rifles are being procured through the Fast Track Procedure from the international market. The Army had sent a nine-member delegation, led by a Brigadier, to five other countries in order to select the best available from the options in those countries. The delegation is back and it is expected to start the process of fast-track procurement soon.

The Request for Proposal for the larger procurement is expected to take place by December this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Insas Rifles Assault Rifles Ministry of Defence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case