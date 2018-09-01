Gujarat government partners with US advocacy group for 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Gujarat Government has partnered with a top India-centric American advocacy group for the Vibrant Gujarat summit in January 2019, which is expected to be attended by some of the top American corporate leaders.

John Chambers, chairman of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), will lead a high-level CEO delegation to the summit next year, a media release said here on Friday.

Ahead of the summit, the USISPF will take out roadshows in the five cities of San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York and Washington DC, it said.

A senior-level delegation, led by Arvind Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, government of Gujarat, will visit the US in September to engage with a host of businesses, investors, start-ups and incubators, thought leaders and key members of the Indian diaspora, the release said.

The USISPF will also host focused roundtables and investment roadshow programmes, among other events, the release said.

"Vibrant Gujarat 2019 is focused on 'Ideas for a New India' and my endeavour is to attract the best technologies and innovation, educational partnerships, and to gain an understanding of how Gujarat can also create a knowledge-based economy like that of the US," Agarwal said.

To officially kick-off the engagements leading up to the US visit of the delegation, the USISPF has scheduled cross-sectoral discussions for the delegation with US-based companies in Delhi and Mumbai.

"In the spirit of competitive federalism, Gujarat has led the way through structural reform and forged partnerships with the industry to drive inclusive growth in the state," Mukesh Aghi, president of USISPF, said.

Gujarat will host the ninth edition of the annual industry summit 'Vibrant Gujarat' from January 18 to 20, 2019, in Gandhinagar.

The summit, conceptualized in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his time as chief minister of the state, focuses on establishing Gujarat as a preferred investment destination in India.

Over the years, the summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to becoming a platform for forging strategic public-private partnerships.