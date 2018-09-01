Hindi scholar and former MP Ratnakar Pandey passes away

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Hindi scholar and former MP Ratnakar Pandey passed away on Saturday here, after a prolonged illness.

He was 82. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Kusum Pandey died three years ago.

His last rites will be perfoemed on Sunday in Varanasi on Manikarnika Ghat.

His elder son, Madhukar said Pandey was not well for the past five months.

After the death of his wife, he had stopped participating in any programme.

Ratnakar Pandey, who was a Rajya Sabha member, made important contributions in the promotion of Hindi.

He worked continuously to promote the use of the Hindi language and to promote the use of Hindi in the government offices.

He was a graduate from Banaras Hindu University and played a key role in organising the third and fourth Hindi World Conference.

He was also close to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.