Home Nation

Hindi scholar and former MP Ratnakar Pandey passes away

Ratnakar Pandey, who was a Rajya Sabha member, made important contributions in the promotion of Hindi.

Published: 01st September 2018 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Hindi scholar and former MP Ratnakar Pandey passed away on Saturday here, after a prolonged illness.

He was 82. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Kusum Pandey died three years ago.

His last rites will be perfoemed on Sunday in Varanasi on Manikarnika Ghat.

His elder son, Madhukar said Pandey was not well for the past five months.

After the death of his wife, he had stopped participating in any programme.

Ratnakar Pandey, who was a Rajya Sabha member, made important contributions in the promotion of Hindi.

He worked continuously to promote the use of the Hindi language and to promote the use of Hindi in the government offices.

He was a graduate from Banaras Hindu University and played a key role in organising the third and fourth Hindi World Conference.

He was also close to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MP Ratnakar Pandey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to