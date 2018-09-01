Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away at 51, President and PM condole demise

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Popular Jain monk, Tarun Sagar passed away today morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, sources said. He was 51.

Born on June 26, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, Tarun Sagar has a huge following in the Jain community.

Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples. pic.twitter.com/lodXhHNpVK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu condoled the death of the Jain monk.

''Pained to hear of the death of Jain Muni Tarun Sagar. Known for his 'Kadwe pravachan', he spread the message of peace and non violence in society.

My deepest condolences to his followers, ''President Kovind said.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj.

"We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples,''the Prime Minister said in his condolence message.