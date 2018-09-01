Home Nation

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away at 51, President and PM condole demise

Born on June 26, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, Tarun Sagar has a huge following in the Jain community.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:32 PM

Tarun Sagar. (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Popular Jain monk, Tarun Sagar passed away today morning in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, sources said. He was 51.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu condoled the death of the Jain monk.

''Pained to hear of the death of Jain Muni Tarun Sagar. Known for his 'Kadwe pravachan', he spread the message of peace and non violence in society.

My deepest condolences to his followers, ''President Kovind said. 

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj.

"We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples,''the Prime Minister said in his condolence message.

