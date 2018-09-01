Jharkhand: PLFI Zonal Commander surrenders before Police

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Zonal Commander of People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Kargil Yadav, having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered before Police on Friday under 'Nai Disha' Programme of Jharkhand Police. Yadav claimed that the red organizations are meant only to exploit the common people as well as their cadres.

"I remained in the organization for over 10 years during which I experienced that whether it is CPI (Maoist) or PLFI, they only exploit the common people and their cadres as well hence, of late, I decided to leave the organization and get into the mainstream taking advantage of the new surrender policy of the State Government," said Yadav.

The Zonal Commander was also of the view that no one could get benefitted by remaining in the organization as they are only getting exploited by the senior leaders and also appealed others to put down their arms and get into the mainstream by taking advantage of 'Nai Disha' scheme of the State Government. Kargil surrendered before Ranchi Range DIG Amol V Homkar in presence of DIG (CRPF) Manish Sacchar and Ranchi SSP Ranchi Anish Gupta.

According to Homkar, Kargil Yadav was quite active in Ranchi, Lohargdaga, Simdega, Latehar and Palamu having at least 14 cases lodged against him in different Police Stations.

According to Homkar, at least 11 CPI (Maoist) and PLFI cadres have been killed in police encounter while 24 active Naxals of different splinter groups have put down their guns and joined the mainstream before them after getting influenced by surrender policy of the State Government since June 2017 in Ranchi Range.

"Kargil will be given all benefits under the new surrender policy of the State Government," said the DIG. He, however, warned that those who miss this opportunity to surrender will be dealt strictly.