Home Nation

Jharkhand: PLFI Zonal Commander surrenders before Police

Kargil Yadav, having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered before Police on Friday under 'Nai Disha' Programme of Jharkhand Police.

Published: 01st September 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Zonal Commander of People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Kargil Yadav, having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered before Police on Friday under 'Nai Disha' Programme of Jharkhand Police. Yadav claimed that the red organizations are meant only to exploit the common people as well as their cadres.

"I remained in the organization for over 10 years during which I experienced that whether it is CPI (Maoist) or PLFI, they only exploit the common people and their cadres as well hence, of late, I decided to leave the organization and get into the mainstream taking advantage of the new surrender policy of the State Government," said Yadav.

The Zonal Commander was also of the view that no one could get benefitted by remaining in the organization as they are only getting exploited by the senior leaders and also appealed others to put down their arms and get into the mainstream by taking advantage of 'Nai Disha' scheme of the State Government. Kargil surrendered before Ranchi Range DIG Amol V Homkar in presence of DIG (CRPF) Manish Sacchar and Ranchi SSP Ranchi Anish Gupta.

According to Homkar, Kargil Yadav was quite active in Ranchi, Lohargdaga, Simdega, Latehar and Palamu having at least 14 cases lodged against him in different Police Stations.

According to Homkar, at least 11 CPI (Maoist) and PLFI cadres have been killed in police encounter while 24 active Naxals of different splinter groups have put down their guns and joined the mainstream before them after getting influenced by surrender policy of the State Government since June 2017 in Ranchi Range.

"Kargil will be given all benefits under the new surrender policy of the State Government," said the DIG. He, however, warned that those who miss this opportunity to surrender will be dealt strictly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case