Karbi Anglong lynching: Assam police file chargesheet against 48 accused

On June 8, two friends -- Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath -- had gone for a picnic while returning, their car was stopped by a group of irate villagers who lymched them on rumours of being child-lifter

By Prasanta Mazumdar
GUWAHATI: The Karbi Anglong police on Saturday filed an 844-page charge-sheet in the June 8 lynching of two youth from affluent families of Guwahati in Karbi Anglong’s Dokmoka. 

The charge-sheet was filed in a local court in Karbi Anglong district headquarters Diphu. Earlier, 48 people, including the prime accused Alphajos Timung aka Alpha, were arrested by the police under Sections 302, 341, 427, 143, 144, 147 148, 149, 109, 332 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assam’s Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, said, “The case has been taken to a fast track court for immediate justice of the two youth.”

Two friends—Nilotpal Das, a sound engineer, and Abhijeet Nath, an engineering dropout—were bludgeoned to death by a mob on the suspicion that they were child abductors. They were lynched at Panjuri Kacharigaon, a tribal village, located some 200 km east of Guwahati. They had gone to the place on a day’s vacation to capture the sounds of nature. Both were nature lovers.

Meanwhile, the family members of Abhijeet demanded death sentence for the accused persons.

“We want that there is no lacuna in the charge-sheet to thwart the accused persons from being granted bail. We demand that they are given the strongest punishment so that it sets a precedent and nobody dares commit such a crime in the future. We want that they are hanged,” Abhijeet’s mother said.

