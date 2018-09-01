Home Nation

Kin counters BJP veteran Babulal Gaur for praising Kamal Nath’s work 

After being dropped from the Council of ministers in June 2016, Gaur has been often causing discomfort to his party and government with his candid statements.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur (File | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  In a development bound to cause embarrassment to the ruling BJP, party veteran Babulal Gaur praised Congress state president Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Friday for his commitment to the development of Madhya Pradesh.Nath has been on the BJP’s line of fire for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. 

It’s not the first time that the eight-time BJP MLA has caused embarrassment for the ruling party. After being dropped from the Council of ministers in June 2016, Gaur has been often causing discomfort to his party and government with his candid statements.

Later in the day, Gaur was opposed by none other than his daughter-in-law and former Bhopal mayor Krishna Gaur, who is likely to succeed him as the BJP candidate from Bhopal’s Govindpura Assembly seat. At a book release programme in Bhopal, Gaur praised MPCC chief Kamal Nath for his commitment to development of Madhya Pradesh. The book, “Chhindwara Model: Sarvangin Vikas ka Vyapak Drishtikon”, focuses on development works done by Kamal Nath as the nine-time MP from Chhindwara. 

