Madhya Pradesh family court summons Asaram's son Narayan Sai on November 20

INDORE: The estranged wife of Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, approached a local family court Saturday, urging it to order him to pay her Rs 4 lakh as maintenance expenses.

Janaki Harpalani (41), who lives here, had filed a case in the family court in which she accused Sai of having mentally harassed her.

She said the man also had illegitimate relations with other women.

Her lawyer, Rohit Yadav, told reporters that Judge Renuka Kanchan has issued summons to Sai to appear before it on November 20.

Earlier, on January 17 this year, the court had ordered Sai to pay his wife a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 50,000 besides the case fee of Rs 1,000.

However, he has not paid this maintenance amount for the past eight months, the lawyer said.

Yadav said Harpalani had separated from Sai long back.

Sai and Asaram are lodged in jail after being accused of rape, the latter having been convicted and sentenced to life in jail by a Jodhpur court in April this year.

Sai is currently lodged in Lajpore Jail in Gujarat's Surat district.