Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh family court summons Asaram's son Narayan Sai on November 20

Janaki Harpalani (41), who lives in Indore, had filed a case in the family court in which she accused Sai of having mentally harassed her.

Published: 01st September 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai | PTI File Photo

By PTI

INDORE: The estranged wife of Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, approached a local family court Saturday, urging it to order him to pay her Rs 4 lakh as maintenance expenses.

Janaki Harpalani (41), who lives here, had filed a case in the family court in which she accused Sai of having mentally harassed her.

She said the man also had illegitimate relations with other women.

Her lawyer, Rohit Yadav, told reporters that Judge Renuka Kanchan has issued summons to Sai to appear before it on November 20.

Earlier, on January 17 this year, the court had ordered Sai to pay his wife a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 50,000 besides the case fee of Rs 1,000.

However, he has not paid this maintenance amount for the past eight months, the lawyer said.

Yadav said Harpalani had separated from Sai long back.

Sai and Asaram are lodged in jail after being accused of rape, the latter having been convicted and sentenced to life in jail by a Jodhpur court in April this year.

Sai is currently lodged in Lajpore Jail in Gujarat's Surat district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narayan Sai Asaram Bapu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to