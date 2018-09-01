Man, son drown while cleaning manhole in Maharashtra's Thane

By UNI

THANE: A stable owner from the power loom town of Bhiwandi was booked by the Shanti Nagar police on the alleged charges of negligence leading to the death of a father and son in his stable, the police said on Saturday.

Police Spokesman told correspondent that an offence under section 304A of the IPC has been registered against the owner Atik Ahmed Ismail Momin, who is at large and is yet to be arrested by the police.

The police said that at 1700 hours, the father-son duo, Chandrakant Rathod (45) and Ramesh Rathod (21) were asked by the owner of the stable to clean the manhole.

While, cleaning the manhole they drowned and met with watery grave the police said.

Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem and the reports stated that they died due to asphyxia(due to drowning) the police said.

The local police is carrying out further probe into the case.