Home Nation

Motivate child to talk in case of 'silent calls': WCD Ministry to helpline

The Childline Foundation recently reported that one-third of the calls received by it were "silent or muted".

Published: 01st September 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry has asked the national emergency helpline for children to motivate and counsel them in case of "muted calls" -- where they are not able to gather courage to report incidents of abuse, a WCD official has said.

The Childline Foundation recently reported that one-third of the calls received by it were "silent or muted".

"We have asked childline to counsel such children and encourage them to talk. Many a times a child is scared to talk or has last minute doubts about filing a complaint against a close relative," a WCD official said.

The Childline Foundation has received 3.4 crore calls since 2015.

Of these, one crore were silent, according to official data.

A muted call could be a silent call for help where the child is not able to gather courage to talk or having second thoughts over reporting the incident, an official working with Childline had said earlier.

According to the official data, there are 450 childline contact centres across the country which received 6.6 lakh complaints of abuse.

In 2017-18 alone, over 80,000 complaints of abuse were received through Childline and over 31,000 calls were related to information regarding missing children.

Official data showed that Childline received about 1.4 crore calls in 2017-18 (till June 30) and on an average 10 lakh calls are received every month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child abuse child helpline national emergency helpline for children child sex abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to