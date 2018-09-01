Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Key accused Brajesh Thakur's plea rejected

Brajesh Thakur on Saturday appeared before the special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Muzaffarpur via video conference.

Brajesh Thakur

Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: A special court on Saturday rejected the plea of the shelter home rape key accused to shift him from the high-security cell of the Muzaffarpur Central Jail to the general prisoner ward on the ground of security threat to him.

The accused informed the court that neither anyone can approach him nor can he talk to anyone in his high-security cell.

The court citing security threat to him rejected his plea.

Last month Thakur had told the authorities about a threat to his life as he was currently lodged with Maoist rebels.

Thakur has been lodged in the Muzaffarpur Central Jail since June 2. He was shifted to the prisoners ward from the hospital ward barely two weeks ago.

The Patna High Court is monitoring the CBI probe into the case.

The Muzaffarpur rape case came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

