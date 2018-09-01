Narendra Modi government's incompetence evident to all: AAP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said the Centre's incompetence and failure was evident to all.

"The government's incompetence and failure is evident. No amount of publicity can divert citizens' attention from the prices they are being made to pay," said AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

"There seems to be an interesting competition going on in the country today: between the rupee and Modi's popularity. It has to be seen which can sink lower. The second such competition is between petrol and diesel prices versus the anti-incumbency against Modi. It has to be seen which can rise more rapidly," he said.

The party also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people for the loss they suffered due to demonetisation.