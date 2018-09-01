Home Nation

NCP questions Maharashtra government for reducing MLA Jitendra Awhad's police cover

The NCP's attack came after the Maharashtra ATS told a sessions court that suspected right-wing activist Avinash Pawar had carried out reconnaissance of several persons, including Awhad.

Published: 01st September 2018

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule (File |PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil Saturday questioned the state government on the reduction in security cover provided to its MLA Jitendra Awhad and sought to know if it was done for the "convenience of Sanatani terrorists."

The NCP's attack came after the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Friday told a sessions court here that suspected right-wing activist Avinash Pawar had carried out reconnaissance of several persons, including Awhad, who were on their target list, for speaking against Hindu religion.

The ATS had told court that Pawar had carried out reconnaissance of Awhad as well as people like Mukta Dabholkar, daughter of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and social activist Shyam Manav among others.

"The Maharashtra government had reduced the security personnel given to Jitendra Awhad. The ATS has now said that Awhad was on the target list of Sanatan terrorists. Is the state government negligent about his security or looking after the convenience of Sanatani terrorists?" he asked.

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule attacked the state intelligence department and said extremists had complete information on Awhad and had done reconnaissance of his home and office.

"What was the state intelligence doing then? And since his security was reduced based on the information provided by it, who will take responsibility for the wrong information provided by the intelligence?" she questioned.

She also sought to know if it was a conspiracy to help extremists or inefficiency on the part of the Maharashtra government.

