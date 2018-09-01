Home Nation

Sanjay Dutt offers to lead anti-drug campaign, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The noted actor expressed his desire to become the brand ambassador for the campaign when Rawat was in Mumbai recently to invite entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt (Pic: Sampurn Pix)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has offered to lead an anti-drug campaign to be launched by six northern states affected by the menace.

The noted actor expressed his desire to become the brand ambassador for the campaign when Rawat was in Mumbai recently to invite entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

"I had a telephonic talk with Sanjay Dutt who was shooting somewhere.

He said he had himself suffered much due to drug addiction early in his career and would like to contribute to the campaign against it as its brand ambassador," Rawat said.

Six northern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, and also the Union Territory of Chandigarh have worked out a joint strategy to fight the drug menace.

A massive campaign to create awareness among youngsters about the ill-effects of drug abuse is a part of the strategy.

The chief ministers of four states, including Rawat and the representatives of two others, met in Chandigarh last month to discuss the strategy, where it was decided that they would meet every six months to monitor the progress of the campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Uttarakhand CM Anti Drug Campaign Trivendra Singh Rawat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case