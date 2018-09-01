Home Nation

Vessel with high surveillance capability inducted in Coast Guard Andaman and Nicobar region

This is the second ship of its class based at Port Blair and will augment the maritime Search & Rescue.

Published: 01st September 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: Understanding the enhanced safety and security requirements of strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar has further enhanced its surface capabilities by inducting ICGS Vijit in its fleet today during a well-organised ceremony.

This is the second ship of its class based at Port Blair and will augment the maritime Search & Rescue, Marine pollution response and Maritime law enforcement operations in and around Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Built at Goa Shipyard Limited, the vessel has a surveillance capability for 28 days, providing it an endurance range of 4500 NM and 26 Knots of max designed speed, the Coast Guard claimed today. Additionally, the ship is capable of operating an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from its deck in addition to Chetak helicopter.

This will upgrade the role worthiness of the ship during SAR and Marine Pollution Response operations in the times to come. Addressing the ceremony Mr. Chetan Bhushan Sanghi, the Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Administration congratulated the ICG and welcomed the ship and it's crew to the Coast Guard fleet at A&N Region.

He expressed his confidence that the addition of ICGS Vijit to ICG fleet will contribute to the safety and security of the waters around the islands and continue to create a more favourable environment for the development of fisheries, marine tourism and other maritime economic activities bringing prosperity to the islands.

This augmentation of Coast Guard surface assets will surely enhance the reach and efficiency of Coast Guard in undertaking an array of assignments, which Coast Guard is responsible for within maritime zones associated with A&N islands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case