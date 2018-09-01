Vessel with high surveillance capability inducted in Coast Guard Andaman and Nicobar region

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: Understanding the enhanced safety and security requirements of strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar has further enhanced its surface capabilities by inducting ICGS Vijit in its fleet today during a well-organised ceremony.

This is the second ship of its class based at Port Blair and will augment the maritime Search & Rescue, Marine pollution response and Maritime law enforcement operations in and around Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Built at Goa Shipyard Limited, the vessel has a surveillance capability for 28 days, providing it an endurance range of 4500 NM and 26 Knots of max designed speed, the Coast Guard claimed today. Additionally, the ship is capable of operating an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from its deck in addition to Chetak helicopter.

This will upgrade the role worthiness of the ship during SAR and Marine Pollution Response operations in the times to come. Addressing the ceremony Mr. Chetan Bhushan Sanghi, the Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Administration congratulated the ICG and welcomed the ship and it's crew to the Coast Guard fleet at A&N Region.

He expressed his confidence that the addition of ICGS Vijit to ICG fleet will contribute to the safety and security of the waters around the islands and continue to create a more favourable environment for the development of fisheries, marine tourism and other maritime economic activities bringing prosperity to the islands.

This augmentation of Coast Guard surface assets will surely enhance the reach and efficiency of Coast Guard in undertaking an array of assignments, which Coast Guard is responsible for within maritime zones associated with A&N islands.