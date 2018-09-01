Home Nation

We are with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar: BJP ally Goa Forward Party

GFP said Saturday that it is committed to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and it does not see any reason to reconsider this commitment.

Published: 01st September 2018

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: BJP ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) said Saturday that it is "committed" to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and it does not see any reason to reconsider this "commitment".

Parrikar flew to the United States for medical treatment two day ago.

"We are committed to Manohar Parrikar for this tenure. This is our commitment, anything beyond that or anything minus that will be based on circumstances," GFP chief and state agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai told PTI.

"At the moment there is no such development which is forcing us to reconsider our commitment to Parrikar and the BJP," he said.

"I am reiterating that the letter of support (given by his party) has been a very unique one. First time perhaps in the history of India, some political party gives a letter of support saying I support the individual but not the party," he said, speaking about the party's support for Parrikar.

"We mean what that letter says," Sardesai said.

Asked if GFP could have an alliance with the Congress in future, Sardesai said, "Politics is dynamic. Let us not think about the future."

After the 2017 Assembly polls threw up a fractured verdict, the GFP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLAs supported the BJP on the condition that Parrikar, then Defence Minister, should return as chief minister of the coastal state.

