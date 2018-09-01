Home Nation

Webcasting from some booths during Chhattisgarh elections: CEC O P Rawat

Webcasting -- live broadcasting through the Internet -- of the polling process will be done from select polling stations in critical areas such as Naxal-affected districts.

Published: 01st September 2018

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat Saturday said that `webcasting' will be carried out from select polling booths, especially in Naxal-affected areas, during the coming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh.

Rawat was speaking to reporters here at the end of his two-day visit to the state during which he met officials and representatives of political parties, and reviewed preparations for the elections which are due by year-end.

Webcasting -- live broadcasting through the Internet -- of the polling process will be done from select polling stations in critical areas such as Naxal-affected districts to ensure free and fair elections, Rawat said.

Besides, the polling process will be videograped elsewhere, the CEC added.

`cVIGIL' mobile app will be made operational in Chhattisgarh for the first time in coming elections, he said.

People can upload pictures or videos of instances of the violation of Model Code of Conduct or other election norms though this app, he said.

Action will be taken within 100 minutes of uploading, and the feedback will be sent to the complainant, Rawat said, adding that the app will become available from the day the Code of Conduct comes into force.

The Election Commission will also appoint `Accessibility Observers' whose job will beto assist differently-abled persons at polling booths, he said.

In every Assembly segment, there will be one polling booth which will be operated by women staff, he added.

Helicopters will be made available to transport polling officials and Electronic Voting Machines after polling in insurgency-affected areas, Rawat said.

Asked about the Law Commission's report on simultaneous elections, Rawat only said, "The issue is being discussed since 2015 and discussions on such topics should be carried out. It is a good thing."

The commission in its report two days ago endorsed the proposal to hold Lok Sabha and state elections together but said more debate was necessary.

Ahead of elections, the administration and police have been directed to take necessary steps to maintain security, inspect jails and execute non-bailable warrants (so that criminals are not at large), he said.

