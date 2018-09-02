Home Nation

16 die, 12 injured in Uttar Pradesh rains: Officials

One person each died in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli and Unnao, it said adding all the deaths took place on Saturday.

Published: 02nd September 2018 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Sixteen people were killed and 12 injured in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh since Saturday, officials said Sunday even as the meteorological department predicted rainfall throughout the state for the next two days.

The day also witnessed IAF personnel rescuing 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts due to heavy rains, drawing appreciation from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shahjahanpur bore the maximum brunt of the weather onslaught on Saturday, as six people were killed in incidents of lightning strike, while seven were injured.

A statement by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner on Sunday said, "Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district and two people each in Auraiyya and Amethi".

One person each died in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli and Unnao, it said adding all the deaths took place on Saturday.

Eighteen animals were killed and as many as 461 houses or huts were damaged, the statement added.

The meteorological department predicted widespread rainfall in eastern and western parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur, Amrit Tripathi said some youngsters were grazing cattle in Shamsherpur village on Saturday, when sudden downpour forced them to take shelter under a tree.

"Mohit (24), Bablu (5), Anmol (10) and Dablu (11) died when they were struck by lightning, while three were seriously injured," he said.

Vandana (11) of Nabipur village and Ashok (42) of Sikandarpur village, also lost their lives when lightning struck them, Tripathi said.

"Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra was sent to the spot. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being made available to kin of the deceased," he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured admitted to Shahjahanpur district hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, IAF personnel rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts.

Six people were marooned in a village of Lalitpur district Sunday morning following heavy rains. In Garautha tehsil of Jhansi district, eight fishermen were stranded on an island near Erech Dam on the Betwa River after a sudden rise in water level owing to heavy downpour, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "All six people were successfully rescued in Lalitpur district. The IAF team did a fantastic job." 

"The district magistrate of Jhansi has confirmed that all eight fishermen have been successfully rescued by an IAF team," he said.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath praised the rescue work carried out by IAF personnel in Talbehat area of Lalitpur district, an official statement said.

Adityanath on this occasion also extended Janmasthami greetings to the officials and jawans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh rains Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats