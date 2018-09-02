Amit Shah to visit Jodhpur on September 16 ahead of Rajasthan election

By PTI

JODHPUR: BJP president Amit Shah will visit Jodhpur, considered a stronghold of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, on September 16 and address a meeting of party workers, the party said Sunday.

BJP in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Rai Khanna was in Jodhpur to oversee preparations for the meeting. He met party leaders and called on workers to gear up for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Khanna urged party workers to inform people about the work done by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state. Jodhpur being Gehlot's forte, the BJP is trying to win all 10 seats of the district, including Sardarpura, held by the Congress leader.

It has rescheduled its Gaurav Yatra, which was to culminate in Jodhpur today. Under the new plan, the party has skipped four constituencies - Sardarpura, City, Soorsagar and Luni - and decided to organise a meeting of Shah in Jodhpur.

"In order to deal with the influence of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the region and bring the Congress under a psychological pressure, the party leadership has decided to invite Shah," a senior BJP leader said.

Apprehending that the state could follow the pattern of dislodging the ruling party every five years, the BJP has urged people to repose their faith in the Vasundhara Raje government during the statewide yatra.

Khanna too called on party workers and leaders to ensure that this trend is shattered and the BJP returns to power.

"We are not willing to antagonise any leader or worker of the party and giving attention to all of them," the leader said. Also, Khanna visited party veterans, who are no longer active in party affairs but hold sway in the region.