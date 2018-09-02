Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two ex-bureaucrats join Congress in a span of two days

The Congress leaders are silent on whether the two former IAS officers would be pushed into the electoral battlefield straightaway or their intellectual ability would be used in organisation roles.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:30 PM

Congress flag (Photo | File/PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh barely few months away, yet another retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer joined the opposition Congress party on Sunday.

A 1978-batch IAS officer, Serjius Minj, who retired as additional chief secretary and later served as Chhattisgarh state chief information commissioner till 2016 was welcomed to the party fold by the state Congress party-incharge P L Punia. Minj is the second bureaucrat who took the membership of the Congress party in the span of two days. On Saturday a 2001-batch IAS officer RPS Tyagi joined the opposition at Rajiv Bhawan in Raipur.

The Congress leaders are silent on whether the two former IAS officers would be pushed into the electoral battlefield straightaway or their intellectual ability would be used in organisation roles and working out strategies. The Congress party insiders, however, cited Minj might emerge as one of the probable candidates from Kunkuri assembly seat in Jashpur, his home district.

Similarly, some leaders opined that Tyagi, who served as the collector in three districts - Korba, Janjgir-Champa and Dhamtari, may be fielded from Katghora constituency in Korba district. Tyagi retired as health secretary.

The previous week, a 2005-batch IAS officer and the Raipur collector Om Prakash Choudhary, 37 has resigned to launch his political career in an election year in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh state. He took membership of BJP in the presence of the party president Amit Shah and chief minister Raman Singh in Delhi recently. The state BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik stated that more are likely to join the party in the coming days. The first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi, 72, is also bureaucrat-turned-politician who took early retirement when he was Indore collector to join the Congress.

