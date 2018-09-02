Home Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav drops hotel plans, to get dilapidated bungalow restored for personal use

The counsels for the Yadavs told the court that they had bought the land with a 1940-built bungalow from Jwala Ramnath.

Published: 02nd September 2018 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After a stay by the Allahabad High Court in response to a PIL against the construction of a heritage hotel in Lucknow's VVIP zone, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly shelved his plan and gone for restoration of a bungalow on the plot at 1-A Vikramaditya Marg.

The former UP chief minister had planned the hotel on the plot owned by him and his wife Dimple. He had submitted documents to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for getting the map of the proposed hotel, 'Hibiscus Heritage', passed and for getting the required NOCs.

In an affidavit submitted to the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench, the Yadavs gave an undertaking that they will withdraw their application from the LDA seeking permission for the construction of the heritage hotel.

The counsels for the Yadavs told the court that they had bought the land with a 1940-built bungalow from Jwala Ramnath. They assured the court that their clients would drop the plan of hotel construction and, instead, get the dilapidated bungalow restored for living purpose.

After getting an assurance from the Yadavs, a division bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin passed an order allowing the repair of the bungalow at 1-A Vikramaditya Marg with a rider that it would be used only for personal use and no new construction for any commercial activity would be allowed.

The high-security site happens to be in close proximity with the Samajwadi Party headquarters. Since the plot comes under a high-security zone where buildings cannot be more than seven meters, a number of NOCs from different departments were required.

In fact, the Yadavs had purchased the 23,872 sq ft plot at a cost of `39 lakh in 2005. A PIL was also filed in this regard recently raising objections to the construction of the hotel as the venue lies in high-security zone.

Earlier, while hearing a PIL, the High Court had passed an order staying construction of a heritage hotel on the land. To get the stay vacated, Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav had moved an application to withdraw their plans for constructing the hotel and had sought permission from the court to allow them to repair the bungalow for their personal use.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav hotel plans Lucknow Development Authority Hibiscus Heritage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats