Ram Nath Kovind embarks on 3-nation tour

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour to Europe, spanning over eight days.

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | File / PTI)

By ANI

 

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour to Europe, spanning over eight days.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the President is being accompanied by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala and two Members of Parliament Ram Shakal and Anil Baluni, along with several officials.

On the first leg of his journey, President Kovind will be visiting Cyprus, where he will hold a meeting with his counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in order to boost bilateral ties.

Furthermore, President Kovind will meet President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris. He will address an Extraordinary Session of the House of Representatives. He will also deliver a lecture at the University of Cyprus and address members of the Indian Diaspora there.

Cyprus is the eighth largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of over USD 9.2 billion. There have been regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in the past couple of years, and President Kovind's visit is expected to further strengthen the economic ties.

From Cyprus, President Kovind will proceed to Bulgaria on September 4, where he is scheduled to meet Bulgarian President Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

He will also address a business forum in Bulgaria and deliver a lecture at the Sofia University. At present, India-Bulgaria annual trade stands at USD 315 million.

On the last leg of the journey, President Kovind will visit the Czech Republic from September 6 to 9, where he will hold discussion on issues of mutual concern with Czech President Milos Zeman.

President Kovind will also address business representatives from the two countries and interact with students at the Charles University. 

