Two school students drown after vehicle falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

CHANDAULI: Two school students, on their way home after a picnic, were killed when their vehicle fell into a canal here Sunday, police said.

The incident took place Sunday evening when the school students and three teachers were returning after a picnic at the Rajdari fall in Naugrah, Circle Officer Chakia Kunwar Prabhat Singh told PTI.

"There were 17 passengers in the ill-fated vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Muskaan (8) and Ruchi (18)," he said.

As the vehicle fell into the canal, local boys jumped into it and were able to rescue 15 people. Locals say that the driver told them that the steering of the vehicle had failed, which led to the accident," Singh said.

Those injured include Jyoti (16), Tannu(15), Kiran (17), Neha (16), Rishu(16), Khushi(10) and their two teachers - Priya Pandey (26) and Lali Devi (40), police said.

On the complaint of the school administration, an FIR has been registered against the vehicle driver for negligence, he said.

The driver is absconding, police said, adding prima facie there was negligence on the part of the school management, as 17 people were travelling in a vehicle whose maximum capacity is 8-9 people.

The police officer said the vehicle is still in the canal, and is yet to be retrieved.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and has directed the officials to ensure that the injured get adequate medical care.