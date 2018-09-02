West Bengal: Headless body's mystery solved, one arrested

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A few days after a headless, limbless and legless body of a bank recovery agent was found in a gunny bag in Domjur in Howrah district, police arrested one person on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Sheikh Samsuddin, a tailor by profession. Preliminary investigation zeroed in on Samsuddin after finding cloth pieces from a tailor shop in the gunny bag in which the body of bank employee Partha Chakraborty was found on Thursday.

Then, they located the victim's last tower location before he went missing and found it near an area where there were several tailor shops.

While interrogating each of the tailor, Samsuddin broke down and confessed that he had killed Partha Chakraborty to escape repayment of Rs 1.5 lakh that his wife had taken from the bank.

During the interrogation, he revealed that Chakraborty had been demanding repayment of the loan for some time and there was some altercation between the accused and the victim on the day of murder during which the accused hit the victim with a door knob and cut his head, limbs and legs to prevent identification.

According to the police, the accused then divided the body parts in separate gunny bags and went to dump them separately. After dumping the limbs, legs and head separately, he was taking the torso on his bicycle to dump it but felt nauseous on the way and dropped it on the road and fled.

Police are interrogating him to find out other motives behind the murder and whether more people were involved in it. Rs 3 lakh cash was found from the accused's residence and the limbs and legs were found in a nearby pond. But, the head is still missing.