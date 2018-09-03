Bihar government to rename Nagar Untari town railway station as Banshidhar Nagar after lord Krishna

Home Nation

Nagar Untari, which borders Uttar Pradesh, is famous for Lord Krishna temple, which has astadhatu idol.

Nagar Untari Railway Station. (Photo| India Rail)

By PTI

DHANBAD: The Centre has cleared Jharkhand governments proposal to rename Nagar Untari Railway Station as Banshidhar Railway Station and Nagar Untari town as Banshidhar Nagar, BJP MP V D Ram said Monday.

The town is located 40 km towards west from district headquarters Garhwa. The proposal to rename Nagar Untari Railway Station as Banshidhar Railway Station and Nagar Untari town as Banshidhar Nagar was sent on March 22, 2018.

It has been cleared by the Union Home Ministry, Ram, who represents the Lok Sabha from Palamau, said. He said he had also met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in this connection earlier.

Senior Public Relations Officer of Dhanbad Rail Division P K Mishra said, We are yet to receive any letter in this regard.

Nagar Untari Railway Station

