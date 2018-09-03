Haryana government to provide 24-hour power supply in villages: Finance Minister Abhimanyu

By PTI

HISAR: Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu on Monday said that the state government is framing a scheme to provide 24-hour power supply to all villages and it would soon be announced.

The minister said that in future, farmers in the state would not have to face shortage of urea because the government has enacted a law under which it has been made mandatory for the state government to deposit money with the Centre in May-June for providing urea in December.

"The government is framing a scheme to provide 24-hour power supply to villages. It will be launched soon," he said speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in different villages of Narnaund.

He said that various pensions being provided to senior citizens, disabled and widows would be revised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 from November 1 this year.

Abhimanyu said that the previous state government had raised the pension to Rs 1,000 in 10 years, but publicised it too much whereas the present state government has increased the pension to Rs 2,000.