Home Nation

Hidayatullah National Law University students to go on hunger strike from September 5

The HNLU students have been seeking the removal of Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh and protesting against alleged sexual harassment by faculty members.

Published: 03rd September 2018 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ongoing protest at the Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Chhattisgarh has intensified with the students threatening to go on a hunger strike if their demands were not met by September 5.

The students have been seeking the removal of Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh and protesting against alleged sexual harassment by faculty members, lax administration and arbitrary rules.

Even though there were little details forthcoming about allegations of sexual harassment, students have alleged that several of their demands have been rejected by Singh.

The students began their protests seeking Singh’s dismissal soon after the Chhattisgarh High Court quashed his extension plea on August 27 and there were reports that the V-C would appeal against the court order.

The students, who staunchly oppose the move, also began a campaign under #HNLUKiAzaadi across the social media to safeguard the institute from "repressive, arbitrary rules and non-transparent administration".

The Students Bar Association of HNLU is seeking a probe into complaints of alleged sexual and mental harassment of students and lifting of restriction within the campus.

“It's not that our demands came up now. But the VC, whose tenure faced serious allegations ranging from embezzlement to apathy, has ignored our fundamental issues", Snehal Ranjan Shukla, president, Students Bar Association, HNLU, told TNIE.

With no end to the peaceful demonstration by the law students, the university Chancellor appointed Principal Secretary (Law) Ravi Shankar Sharma as an interim V-C.

Sharma’s dialogues with the students yielded no results though he acknowledged their right to raise demands and promised to look into their grievances on September 5.

During Sharma's visit to Delhi on September 2, the alumni of HNLU had impressed upon him that the demands were genuine and had been pending for the past several years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hidayatullah National Law University HNLU HNLU students hunger strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India