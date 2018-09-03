Home Nation

India-Cyprus anti-money laundering pact will boost investment cross-flows, says President Kovind

Apart from the agreement on combating money laundering, India and Cyprus also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of environment.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

ram_nath_kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NICOSIA: An anti-money laundering memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India and Cyprus will help boost investment cross-flows between the two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Monday.

"We welcome the signing of the MoU between Financial Intelligence Unit, India, and the Unit for Combating Money Laundering of Cyprus," Kovind said while addressing the media after a bilateral meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

"This agreement would further strengthen the institutional framework to facilitate investment cross-flows," he said.

Cyprus is the eighth largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of around $9.2 billion.

"We also emphasised that the revision in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement made in 2016 provided greater opportunities for our investment partnership to grow," Kovind said.

Stating that he and President Anastasiades held detailed discussions on the way forward for bilateral long-standing and excellent relations, Kovind said: "We reviewed our ongoing bilateral and multilateral engagements and discussed issues of regional and global concern."

Apart from the agreement on combating money laundering, India and Cyprus also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of environment.

Kovind said that he and Anastasiades called for enhancing business collaboration in the fields of IT and IT-enabled services, tourism, shipping and renewable energy.

The Indian President thanked Anastasiades for his "express support for an early adoption of the India-initiated Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the UN.

"I thanked Cyprus for extending support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council," Kovind said.

"I also expressed our gratitude to Cyprus for extending continued and strong support to India for its membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and help us move on clean energy pathway."

Kovind arrived here on Sunday on the first leg of his eight-day three-nation tour of Central Europe that will also see him visiting Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

His visit comes in the wake of Anastasiades's visit to India in April last year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Kovind Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades Kovind foreign visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India