Jammu and Kashmir: Youth killed in troops firing on stone-pelting mob in Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A youth was killed and two others were injured in security forces firing on the stone-pelting mob during a cordon and search operation in restive south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday while a PDP worker escaped unhurt in a militant attack in the same district.

A police official said police, CRPF and army men laid siege around over dozen villages in Pulwama district early this morning on reports that militants were hiding there. As the security personnel were conducting searches, the youth in village Chewakalan in Pulwama took to roads and clashed with the troops.

The protestors pelted stones on the security personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells, pellets and bullets. In the security forces firing, a youth sustained bullet injury in head while two others were hit by pellets. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where from youth with bullet injury was referred to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

The youth identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani succumbed to injuries in the Srinagar hospital.After youth's death, intense clashes broke out between youth and security men at his native place and other places in Pulwama district. The clashes continued till late evening.

Meanwhile, militants fired on an active worker of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehraj Ahmad Parra at village Naira in Pulwama district in the afternoon. However, the PDP worker escaped unhurt in the attack. Mehraj is said to be relative of PDP youth leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra. After the incident, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the area and launched a manhunt to track down the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.