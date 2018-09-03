Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Youth killed in troops firing on stone-pelting mob in Pulwama

The protestors pelted stones on the security personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells, pellets and bullets.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A youth was killed and two others were injured in security forces firing on the stone-pelting mob during a cordon and search operation in restive south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday while a PDP worker escaped unhurt in a militant attack in the same district.

A police official said police, CRPF and army men laid siege around over dozen villages in Pulwama district early this morning on reports that militants were hiding there. As the security personnel were conducting searches, the youth in village Chewakalan in Pulwama took to roads and clashed with the troops.

The protestors pelted stones on the security personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells, pellets and bullets. In the security forces firing, a youth sustained bullet injury in head while two others were hit by pellets. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where from youth with bullet injury was referred to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

The youth identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani succumbed to injuries in the Srinagar hospital.After youth's death, intense clashes broke out between youth and security men at his native place and other places in Pulwama district. The clashes continued till late evening.

Meanwhile, militants fired on an active worker of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehraj Ahmad Parra at village Naira in Pulwama district in the afternoon. However, the PDP worker escaped unhurt in the attack. Mehraj is said to be relative of PDP youth leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra. After the incident, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the area and launched a manhunt to track down the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pulwama Jammu and Kashmir BSF Stone pelting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India