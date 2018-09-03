Home Nation

Kota farmer commits suicide over monetary dispute

Refuting media reports of debt being the reason behind the suicide, the officer said prima facie a monetary dispute was the reason behind the step.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOTA: A 35-year-old farmer, who had attempted suicide two days ago over a suspected monetary dispute, died in Rajasthan's Kota district on Monday.

Mangilal Meghwal and another farmer, Laturlal Gujjar, had a heated argument over the share of money from the sale of crops the two had cultivated in partnership on a piece of land, a police officer said.

On Saturday morning, Gujjar reached Meghwal's home in Kurad village and allegedly threatened to kill him if he did not pay up, the officer said.

Meghwal apparently drank a poisonous substance after the incident. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital where he passed away on Monday morning, he added.

Refuting media reports of debt being the reason behind the suicide, the officer said prima facie a monetary dispute was the reason behind the step.

Gujjar has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide and an investigation is underway, he said, adding that the body had been handed over to the deceased's family members after post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farmer suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India