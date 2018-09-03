Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Man's hand chopped off for enquiring about missing cow

The victim, Kallu Sahu, went Saturday evening to the home of Sattu Yadav in Pipalwali village. But he was attacked by the family members of Yadav, said police.

RAISEN: A 35-year-old man's hand was allegedly chopped off by members of a family when he went to their residence to enquire about his missing cow here, police said Monday.

The victim, Kallu Sahu, went Saturday evening to the home of Sattu Yadav in Pipalwali village, situated about 40 km from the district headquarters, in search of his missing cow, Sultanpur police station's Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkhan Singh Meena said.

However, a simple enquiry about the animal turned into a heated argument when Yadav did not give a satisfactory reply on the matter following which Sahu allegedly abused him, he said.

The enraged family members of Yadav then caught Sahu and tied him to a tree.

They allegedly thrashed Sahu mercilessly, attacked him with a sword and chopped off one of his hands and caused severe injuries to the other, Meena said.

Sahu's kin rushed to the spot and freed him from captivity, he said, adding that they later admitted him to the community health centre at Sultanganj from where he was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested Yadav and his son on Sunday, Meena said.

A search was on for three others - Yadav's wife, his another son and a servant - who were also allegedly involved in the incident, he added.

 

