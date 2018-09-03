Maneka Gandhi wants Indian girl abandoned by Spanish foster parents back in India at any cost

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Maneka Gandhi has said she wants the Indian girl abandoned by her foster parents in Spain back in India at any cost, and the Women and Child Development Ministry is taking all necessary steps for it.

She was reacting to a recent media report according to which a Spanish couple had abandoned the 13-year-old girl they adopted from an agency in Madhya Pradesh after they were allegedly deceived about her age.

The girl is currently at a government home in Zargoza in Spain.

At the time of adoption, Udaan, the Bhopal-based adoption agency, reportedly told the couple that the girl was seven years old.

"I want the child back from Spain at any cost," she said, adding the Women and Child Development Ministry is taking all necessary steps for it.

"There are many other cases of violations registered against the adoption agency, and we are looking into them," Gandhi said.

'Udaan' has been accused of defaulting under various provisions and not responding to show-cause notices.

An inquiry has been initiated and its in-charge, Apoorva Sharma, asked to appear before the ministry on Thursday, according to a WCD official.

Gandhi has also asked the Indian envoy in Spain, D B Venkatesh Varma, to contact the girl immediately and take the necessary steps to send her back to India.

"While we are in the process of fixing responsibility for the lapses on the part of the Child Care Institution in Bhopal, I am worried about the state of the girl," she had said earlier.

The Union minister said the girl, on her return, would be placed under the care of a local agency.

In her letter to Varma, Gandhi said, "I also understand that the Centre Adoption Resource Agency is in touch with you. It has been ascertained that the girl wants to return to India."

"I request you to contact the girl immediately and take necessary steps to send her back to India, where we will place her under care and protection of a suitable local agency," she added.