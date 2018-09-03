Home Nation

NCW seeks status of probe into gang rape, abduction of woman in Assam's Nagaon

The woman, in her twenties, was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and dumped on a national highway in Nagaon district.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Assam DGP to update it about the status of a probe into the alleged abduction and gang rape of a woman in Nagaon district, an official said Monday.

In a complaint filed with police last week, the woman had said she was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her male friend.

She had alleged they were waylaid and forcibly taken away by four men in their vehicle.

The four abductors raped her at Amoni near the Kalong river and abandoned her near a petrol pump on NH 37 after she passed out, police said.

An oil-tanker driver spotted her and informed police, who rushed to the spot and admitted her to the Nagaon civil hospital.

The woman is undergoing treatment for trauma and severe injuries in her private parts.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the NCW has written to Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia to apprise it of the investigation and give feedback on the matter at the earliest, according to an NCW official.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 376D (gang rape), 324 (injuring with dangerous weapons), police had said earlier.

The two-wheeler in which she was travelling has been recovered.

