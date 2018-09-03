Home Nation

Pomp, colour, 'dahi handi' and devotion: Country celebrates Lord Krishna's birth 

In Mathura, which according to mythology, is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, lakhs of pilgrims paid obeisance at major temples amid tight security.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

dahi2

Mumbai youth prepares to form a human pyramid to break the 'Dahi handi,' an earthen pot filled with curd hanging above them, as part of celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour and gaiety across the country on Monday as devotees thronged temples, while in Maharashtra 'dahi handi' celebrations on the occasion saw enthusiastic participation by youngsters.

In Mathura, which according to mythology, is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, lakhs of pilgrims paid obeisance at major temples amid tight security.

According to the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan, Kapil Sharma, nearly 20 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at temples in Mathura, Vrindaban, Barsana, Govardhan, Nandgaon, Baldeo, Mahaban and Gokul.

Vrindaban was the centre of attraction for pilgrims in the noon, where the festival was celebrated in three major temples -- Radha Raman temple, Radha Damodar temple and Shah Ji temple.

In Maharashtra, 'dahi handi' ritual is part of Janmashtami festival, where youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk suspended mid-air, and try to break it.

Religious institutions, political leaders and Govinda mandals took part in the 'dahi handi' celebrations which were marked by frequent chants of "Govinda aala re" (Govinda has come).

Several organisers roped in celebrities to pull crowd to their 'dahi handi' events.

The celebrations were held amid strict vigil by the Mumbai police who were out on roads to ensure compliance to the Bombay High Court's order on the age of participating Govindas (they should not be below 14), insurance for them, and the height of the human pyramid.

The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained alert to deal with any eventuality, while hospitals were asked to keep medical staff on standby.

In the past, several Govindas were injured after falling off human pyramids.

President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the nation on the occasion.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The teachings of Lord Krishna have a universal message - Nishkam Karma. May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue and righteousness in thought, word and deed #PresidentKovind," a tweet by the president read.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also wished people on the occasion through Twitter posts.

In rain-soaked Delhi, thousands of devotees thronged temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

Famous Krishna temples in the national capital -- Laxmi Narayan Mandir, ISKCON temple, Amar Colony, Krishna Pranami Mandir, Hare Krishna Mandir among others -- were specially decorated for the festival.

Colourful tableaux depicting the story of Lord Krishna's birth were put on exhibition.

In several residential complexes, cultural groups displayed special 'Jhankis' of Lord Krishna.

In Rajasthan, people thronged famous temples like Govind Devji temple in Jaipur among others since early morning.

Elaborate arrangements for security and crowd management were made at the Govind Devji temple which is the centre of attraction among the devotees, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Janmasthami Janmasthami celebration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India