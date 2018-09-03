Home Nation

Separatists call for boycott of civic, panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Senior separatist leaders said New Delhi has never believed in empowering people of Jammu and Kashmir or the institutions there.

Published: 03rd September 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

JKLF chief Yasin Malik (Photo | File/PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir announcing holding of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and panchayat polls in the State from next month, the separatist leaders on Monday called for boycott of the polls.

Three senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik met at Geelani's residence today to discuss the prevailing political situation in the State. "We want to convey to Government of India (GoI) the loud and clear message by people of Kashmir that they boycott any kind of participation in elections and instead only demand Right to self determination," said a joint statement issued by three separatist leaders after the meeting.

They said people of Kashmir know that when it comes to J&K, all power rests with New Delhi and all decisions flow from there. "In 70 years since 1947, J&K is a colony ruled by India. Each election that has been held in J&K from panchayat to parliament has only been a means to further strengthened that power centre and in turn New Delhi's hold on J&K, and steadily but surely weaken the sovereignty of the people of J&K".

"Any participation in these polls is propagated as peoples' verdict in favour of India and hence they are used as a means to dilute J&K disputed status and undo the holding of a referendum as promised by India at the UN. These elections only bring prosperity to an opportunist class of people whom India has patronized in Kashmir like snakes being fed milk, while selling these elections to the people of India and the world as an endorsement by people of J&K to Indian rule," said Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik, who have come under united banner of "Joint Resistance Leadership".

They said New Delhi has never believed in empowering people of J&K or the institutions here, as "it knows that its connect with the state is neither legitimate nor moral but an outcome of manipulation's and broken promises."The state government has announced to hold election for municipal bodies in the State in four phases with polling dates between October 1 and October 5.The Panchayat election would be conducted in eight phases with polling dates between November 8 and December 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir separatist protests Syed Ali Geelani Yasin Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India