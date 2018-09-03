Home Nation

Stones hurled at Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle in Sidhi district

Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area, which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:01 AM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIDHI: Miscreants threw stones on the vehicle carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is touring the state ahead of assembly polls, in Churhat area near Sidhi district, a police official said.

Chouhan was not hurt in the incident, Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari told PTI over phone.

He did not give any more information, saying he was busy discharging his duties at a public meeting of the chief minister in the district.

Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area, which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

Churhat is about 25 km from the district headquarters.

Later addressing a public meeting in the district as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Chouhan dared Singh to come in the open and fight with him.

"Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me," he said.

"I am physically weak but I won't be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me," he added.

In a press release, Singh said no Congressman was involved in the stone-pelting incident.

He said his party does not follow the culture of violence.

"I suspect that it was a well thought and hatched conspiracy aimed at defaming me and people of Churhat," he added.

Chouhan is touring the state in a bus modified as a chariot.

