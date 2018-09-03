Home Nation

Troubled by dogs, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav faces sleepless nights

According to RJD legislator Bhola Yadav, Lalu Yadav cannot sleep due to barking of dogs and it has had an adverse impact on his health.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:13 PM

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday requested the authorities of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here to shift him to another ward as he cannot sleep due to the incessant barking of dogs near the super speciality ward of the hospital.

According to RJD legislator Bhola Yadav, Lalu Yadav cannot sleep due to barking of dogs and it has had an adverse impact on his health.

He said Lalu Yadav has requested the hospital authorities to shift him to a paying ward of the RIMS.

Bhola Yadav also said that the RJD chief's sugar level was above normal limit and he needed to walk.

Lalu Yadav surrendered on August 30 in a special CBI court of Ranchi. On the same day he was shifted to RIMS from Birsa Munda Central Jail for treatment.

The Jharkhand High Court on August 24 had directed him to surrender by August 30. He was out on provisional bail since May 11.

He was in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail after being convicted in December 2017 in a fodder scam case.

He was convicted in two more cases in January and March this year and awarded 14 years imprisonment.

In 2013, Lalu Yadav was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years.

The multi-million-rupee fodder scam had surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was Bihar's Chief Minister. At the directive of Patna High Court, the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

