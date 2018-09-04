Centre’s bid to train bureaucrats under Ministry of Defence

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to foster better coordination between the bureaucracy and the Army, the Centre has planned a training programme for bureaucrats in association with Ministry of Defence.

Centre believes that the exercise will help officers to combat future challenges to national security in a better manner.

“Such interactions are likely to benefit both the Armed Forces and Civil Services officers by mutual learning from each other's strength and also by imbibing the best points of each other's work culture, ethos and customs,” said a letter written by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT ) recently.

Officials said that the Joint Civil-Military interaction courses are conducted at the tactical and operational levels.

A detailed schedule has been prepared by the DoPT, Training Division in consultation with MoD for the various programmes to be conducted at training institutes across the country.

This year, the programme will be held at four cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Jaipur between October, 2018 and April 2019.

Officials said that the department has requested for nominations of at least three officers, one each from lAS, IPS and IFoS (DM/ADM; SSP/SP/Addl. SP and DFO level), from every State for participation in the Programme. In the absence of officers from the All India Services, states have been requested to depute officers belonging to the State Civil Services (SCS) who are working at the cutting-edge level in the districts.