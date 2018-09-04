Home Nation

Congress plans nationwide protests over high fuel prices

The Congress spokesperson said, high fuel prices have hit the farmers, urban dwellers and small traders alike but the 'insensitive' government does not realize their pain.

Published: 04th September 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

petrol price, petrol pump,

Sources said, the ideal cost of petrol for consumers should be Rs 39 per litre considering the current crude oil price. (File | EPS)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Rafale jet deal, Congress strategists have planned nationwide protests to slam the centre over high fuel prices and the resultant inflation hitting the common man to gain traction ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said a meeting of senior AICC functionaries and state unit chiefs has been called on September 6 to work out details of the plan which aims to press the government to bring down domestic prices of petrol and diesel.

The grand old party is also in touch with like-minded parties to broad base the protests, the sources said."The high fuel prices have hit the farmers, urban dwellers and small traders alike but the insensitive government does not realize their pain," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress insiders said their main plank would be the huge difference between the domestic fuel prices under the previous UPA and the NDA since 2014 given the gap in the prices of international crude oil.-"When we had hiked petrol price by Rs 5 per litre (from Rs 45 to 50) in 2008 against international crude oil at $ 138 per barrel, BJP had accused us of unleashing economic terror. I want to ask them how different is the situation now,-" former union minister Manish Tewari recalled.

The ideal cost of petrol for consumers should be Rs 39 per litre considering the current crude oil price instead of the current domestic price of over Rs 80 per litre in Delhi, sources said.

Noting the government has already pocketed Rs 11 lakh crore worth of revenues owing to high fuel prices, the Congress said it was miffed over the BJP's retort that high fuel prices meant more funds with the states. -"We don't want people to suffer just to fill state coffers. This is not how Congress governments work. The BJP governments may want to rob people to fill public coffers,-" said Tewari.

The Congress managers pointed out the party had been asking since 2017 to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax to safeguard the commoners but in vain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India