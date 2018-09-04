Home Nation

Documents 'leaked to BJP': Congress demands probe

Congress accused the BJP of acting as police and demanded an independent probe into how even before the documents.

Published: 04th September 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of acting as "police" and demanded an independent probe into how even before the documents, allegedly obtained from the activists by the Pune police, were produced before the court, fell into BJP's hands.

On the other hand, BJP accused the Congress of patronizing and funding the maoists, saying the now-defunct National Advisory Council (NAC), headed by Sonia Gandhi during the previous UPA regime, was the body for "supporting naxalism".

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said: "It is strange: all norms, cannons, traditions of governance have absolutely collapsed under the NDA-BJP government."

"It seems that the BJP has become the police in this country. How have papers allegedly available with an investigating agency, even before being produced before the court of law, landed with the BJP?" he asked.

"This is very serious and we demand that this should be investigated. There has to be an independent, court-monitored investigation," he added.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra told the media that Congress mainstreamed maoism during its tenure and suggested that the party should rename itself as "Indian National Congress (Maoist)" or the "Congress Party of Maoists".

"National security is an issue of paramount importance and to play with it only for political opportunism is something which the Congress has always been doing. In this trail, we have another letter written to comrade Surendra by comrade Prakash on September 25 which contained a phone number of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh," Patra said.

Besides the telephone number, there's also a reference in the letter which said "Congress leaders are very much willing to assist in this process and have also agreed to fund for further agitations whenever such opportunity arises. In this regard you can contact at our friend the number..."

Patra claimed that the mobile number mentioned was of Rahul Gandhi's guru Digvijaya Singh. "He has not yet denied that this was not his number," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age