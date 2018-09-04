Home Nation

Fire in industrial area in suburban Mumbai; no casualties reported

The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, the civic department said.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose only. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire engulfed an industrial area in suburban Malad Tuesday morning, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a commercial unit near Somwar Bazar in the Bombay Talkies industrial area around 11.30 am, he said.

Eight firefighting engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control, the official said.

"The fire broke out at 11.27 am and our control room was informed at 11.50 am. No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap," he said.

Mumbai police personnel, ambulance and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the site, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.

Local Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) come up with a comprehensive plan to check the increasing fire incidents in the megacity.

On August 22, a fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.

On August 27, a fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India