Heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized in Jammu and Kashmir, four held

Three peddlers, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Feroz Ahmad Sheikh and Waseem Ahmad Bhat were arrested for smuggling the contraband.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:15 PM

By PTI

KATHUA: The Jammu Narcotics Control Bureau Tuesday claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of heroin here and arrested four people in thi0s connection.

It recovered over 22 kg heroin and Rs 17 lakh cash form them.

Three Kashmiri residents were arrested here for smuggling heroin worth Rs 100 cr from Handwara town in the state to Punjab.

The person who was to receive the contraband was also nabbed from the neighbouring state, Virender Yadav, the zonal director of the Jammu NCB, told reporters here.

He said a private car was intercepted at Pali Morh on Sunday and its search led to the recovery of 22.145 kg heroin.

Three peddlers, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Feroz Ahmad Sheikh and Waseem Ahmad Bhat were arrested for smuggling the contraband, Yadav said.

Subsequently, he said, the NCB along with the police arrested Paramjit Singh from Jalandhar in Punjab on the disclosure of the arrested people and seized Rs 17.49 lakh.

"With these arrests, a nexus of drug traffickers was exposed and their attempt to smuggle the contraband foiled," he said.

He said this was the 11th seizure made by the Jammu NCB this year.

"Further investigation is on," he said.

