Issue White Paper on vacant EWS seats in schools, says Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Tuesday demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party government issue a White Paper on seats reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) but lying vacant in private schools in the last four years.

"From 2015-16 to 2017-18, about 40,000 seats have remained vacant. During 2018-19, as many as 12,600 seats are lying vacant. The government owes an explanation as to why nearly 53,000 seats have remained vacant in these four years," Gupta said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said that the government must expose those who denied admission in private schools to children from deprived backgrounds.

"Only a thorough fact-finding inquiry will reveal the reasons behind the government's failure to ensure 100 per cent filling of EWS seats."

"Once the White Paper brings out the truth, the government must take remedial action to ensure that all EWS seats are filled every year," he added.