Malegaon blasts case: SC rejects Lt Col Purohit's plea for probe into alleged detention by Maharashtra ATS

Meanwhile, the Bombay HC refused to grant a stay on the framing of charges by the lower court against Purohit and the others.

Malegaon blast case accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit's plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into his alleged abduction, illegal detention and brutal torture in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph said entertaining the petition at this stage might impact the ongoing trial in the case.

The bench, however, granted Purohit the liberty to raise his contentions before the trial court and said it is not expressing any opinion on his petition.  It said that the matter pertaining to the validity of sanction for prosecution against Lt Col Purohit under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is to be decided by the trial court.

"Why should we interfere at this stage? It may impact the trial," the bench said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Purohit, told the bench that the issue raised by Purohit in his plea has to be looked into.

Since the NIA is seized of the matter, the agency can look into it, Salve said.

The bench, however, asked him to raise the issue before the trial court.

Purohit is currently out on bail.

It was granted by the apex court last year.

Purohit had moved the Supreme Court and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter pertaining to his alleged abduction and torture by the ATS in 2008, alleging that the charges were a conspiracy against him.

Purohit was arrested for allegedly masterminding the blasts in Malegaon in 2008.

In April, the apex court also allowed Purohit to challenge the charges framed against him.

Purohit, after spending nine years in jail, was granted a conditional bail by the top court in August last year.

According to media reports, in June Purohit revealed that he was beaten, abused and tortured while he was in custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Purohit, in a letter, claimed that he was threatened to own up to a crime which he never committed.

The Malegaon blasts, that took place on September 29, 2008, killed six people and injured several others.

