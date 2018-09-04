Home Nation

VHP to launch campaign against 'ills of love jihad' in West Bengal schools, colleges; TMC says won't allow

A senior VHP leader said the organisation is not against love but it is opposed to the idea of using it as a bait for conversion of Hindu girls.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Moral policing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Tuesday said it would launch a campaign this month in various schools and colleges of West Bengal against the "ills of love jihad', inviting a strong rebuke from the ruling TMC, which asserted that "we will never allow the nefarious designs" of the Sangh Parivar to succeed.

The VHP, along with its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal, and women's wing, the Durga Vahini, would organise awareness campaign against "love jihad" and also use social media as a tool to reach out to the youth, VHP media convener Sourish Mukherjee said.

'Love jihad' is a term coined by some Hindu groups to refer to the alleged efforts by Muslim men to target women from other religious communities for conversion through love affairs.

"We will launch a state-wide campaign against the ills of 'love jihad' in the state from the middle of this month. The campaign would aware the youths about how love jihad is used to target our Hindu sisters. We will go to various schools and colleges and distribute pamphlets," Mukherjee told PTI.

A senior VHP leader said the organisation is not against love but it is opposed to the idea of using it as a bait for conversion of Hindu girls.

"We intend to create awareness about this among the Hindu girls and their parents," the VHP leader said.

While the BJP state leadership declined to comment on the issue, the ruling TMC and the opposition CPI(M) and Congress came down heavily on the VHP for allegedly trying to create unrest in the state and divide people on religious lines by this move.

"The VHP, the BJP and the RSS for last few years have been trying to divide the people of Bengal on religious lines. But as long as the TMC is there, we will never allow those nefarious designs of Sangh Parivar to succeed," senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said it is an alarming development and the state government should take steps to fight such elements.

"The organisations like the RSS and the VHP are gaining ground in Bengal as the TMC government is completely silent on them and is going soft while dealing with them. The state government should take steps to control such organisations," senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Love Jihad VHP RSS TMC West Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India