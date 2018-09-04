Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha slams government for hike in petrol, diesel prices

The former Finance Minister and the ex-BJP leader expressed his anguish over the opposition parties for not hitting the streets over the issue.

Published: 04th September 2018

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday slammed the union government for the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol and diesel and expressed his anguish over the opposition parties for not hitting the streets over the issue.

"Petrol, diesel and gas prices are rising and are hitting all-time highs daily. Why are opposition parties not hitting the streets? What are they waiting for?" Sinha, who has been critical of government's economic policies said in a tweet.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came a day after the prices of petrol and diesel, already at unprecedented levels in the country, rose for the 10th consecutive day on Tuesday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 79.15 per litre, up from Rs 78.84 on Sunday.

