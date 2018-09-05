BJP MP Udit Raj raises concerns over cost of CCTV cameras installed by MCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Udit Raj, BJP MP from Northwest Delhi, has sought an investigation into the purchase of CCTV cameras installed by the municipal corporation in his area. The CCTV cameras cost around `70,000 each while the market price is much lower, claimed the MP, who has written a letter to North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Madhup Vyas in this regard.

Inaugurating the installation of 26 CCTV cameras, funded under MPLADs, in his constituency recently, Udit Raj raised questions over the cost. Speaking at the event in Bawana, the MP said he had written to Vyas seeking investigation as he felt unhappy over an amount of `29 lakh being spent for the purpose and felt the cost was exaggerated.

The letter, written about three months ago, brings to the commissioner’s attention “that the expenses related to CCTV cameras installed through my MPLAD funds in my constituency appears to be exceptionally high. I would like you to have the matter investigated”.

Apart from the cameras, the Dalit leader also inaugurated high mast lights in the Nangloi area of Delhi. So far, around 147 CCTV cameras in his constituency have been installed from his MPLAD funds.

Raj’s comments could prove embarrassing for the BJP which is in power in the MCD, especially since the Delhi government is promising cameras in the range of `20,000 under their dream project of CCTV coverage.